Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.74% at 19,137.95

A softer day for Japanese stocks but not as bad as it could have been









The Hang Seng is up by 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.4% currently, as S&P 500 futures gain by about 0.7% to session highs.





In the currencies space, this is helping a little with the aussie as AUD/USD runs to 0.6320 but the yen is also still holding its ground in general thus far.







See here for global coronavirus case data

Elsewhere, Treasuries are still treading with caution as 10-year yields are down by 1.7 bps to around 0.55% as we begin the morning in Europe.

Asian equities are more mixed in trading today, performing better in afternoon trade as US futures also race a little higher ahead of European trading.