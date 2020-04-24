Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.86% at 19,262.00

Asian equities softer to wrap up the week









The Hang Seng is down by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down around 1% so far today. On the week, the Nikkei finds itself down by just over 3%.







See here for global coronavirus case data

In the currencies space, the dollar is holding its ground as the aussie and kiwi retrace gains from yesterday and are both keeping lower to start the European morning.

The mixed tones in US stocks overnight didn't really help with the mood in Asia as we see more tepid sentiment prevail in trading today. US futures are keeping slightly lower and that didn't help investors feel much encouragement ahead of the weekend.