Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.06% at 19,771.19

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Nikkei closes near flat levels on the day

Nikkei 28-04
The market is feeling more tepid today, as we see Asian equities also trade in a bit of a mixed tone. Japanese stocks didn't do a whole lot but the Hang Seng is up by 0.9% despite HSBC widely missing Q1 expectations earlier.

The Shanghai Composite is flat on the day but has recovered off earlier lows. Meanwhile, US futures are down by about 0.1% as we begin the European morning.

If anything, this all hints at more tepid tones in the market still and it may very well stay that way up until we get more clues from coronavirus developments and the Fed tomorrow.
See here for global coronavirus case data

