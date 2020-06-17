Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.56% at 22,455.76

Asian stocks keep lower but not as bad as the early stages





The Nikkei closes lower but off the lows for the day as some jitters surrounding a second wave of infections in Beijing and geopolitical concerns weighed on risk a little.





The Hang Seng is near flat levels with the Shanghai Composite down 0.2% but both are also off their respective lows and have trimmed earlier losses for the most part.





Elsewhere, US futures are mildly softer still after observing some jitters in trading yesterday though the cash market managed to stay resilient to close higher. But there's the sense that some of the early enthusiasm has been dashed somewhat.





Major currencies are mostly keeping in tight ranges still, with the dollar mixed across the board and the likes of the aussie and pound mildly weaker to start the session.