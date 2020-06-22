Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.18% at 22,437.27

Japanese stocks close near flat levels and off earlier lows









Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is keeping flat on the day with US futures turning opening losses to 0.4% to 0.5% gains now.





The market is keeping some optimism alive to start the week but it really isn't telling much so far. The next round of US coronavirus case figures will offer more of a clue later today.







The current mood is keeping the dollar mildly weaker in the currencies space but nothing too overwhelming, with AUD/USD now at 0.6860 as price action moves away a little from a test of its 100-hour moving average.

Stocks had a bit of a softer opening to start the day but have since recovered some poise, with the Nikkei recouping earlier losses to close near flat levels on the session.