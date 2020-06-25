Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.22% at 22,259.79







In the major currencies space, there is still little change across the board as narrow ranges continue to prevail. EUR/USD is little changed at 1.1249, within a 20 pips range while AUD/USD is pretty much flat at 0.6870 currently.

Elsewhere, US futures are down by about 0.5% as we look towards European trading and that is keeping the market in a more defensive mood for now.