Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.22% at 22,259.79
A softer day for Japanese stocks after the declines in US indices yesterday
A softer touch seen in Asian equities following the drop in US stocks overnight. Chinese markets are off today, so that isn't helping with liquidity in general during the session.
Elsewhere, US futures are down by about 0.5% as we look towards European trading and that is keeping the market in a more defensive mood for now.
In the major currencies space, there is still little change across the board as narrow ranges continue to prevail. EUR/USD is little changed at 1.1249, within a 20 pips range while AUD/USD is pretty much flat at 0.6870 currently.