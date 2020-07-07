Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.44% at 22,614.69





The Nikkei is closing lower near the lows with the Hang Seng also seen down 0.6% currently. Elsewhere, US futures are down by 0.4% to 0.5% going into European trading.







In the major currencies space, the mood is more tepid but the aussie is keeping lower after the state of Victoria announced a six-week lockdown in Melbourne. AUD/USD has fallen from around 0.6972 to 0.6950 following the announcement.

However, other Asian indices are struggling on the day amid more pessimistic coronavirus developments still with yesterday's euphoria wearing off.