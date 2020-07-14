Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.87% at 22,587.01

Asian equities follow the declines from Wall Street overnight





It is a bit of a soggy mood in Asian trading with stocks ending on a weaker note, as we see the Hang Seng down by 1.7% and the Shanghai Composite also down by 2.0%.





This follows the late drop in US equities overnight, where the Nasdaq fell by a little over 2%. So far today, US futures are keeping little changed and that is more reflective of the current risk mood in the market.





Major currencies are keeping in narrow ranges as such, with EUR/USD seen at 1.1340 within a 15 pips range and AUD/USD at 0.6942 within a 23 pips range.