Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.76% at 22,770.36

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A down day for Asian stocks

Nikkei 16-07
A poor day for Asian equities as profit-taking activity was the reason most alluded to for the drop after the Nikkei also touched a one-month high yesterday, not to mention the slump in Chinese equities as well.

Tokyo reporting a daily record of 280 new virus cases added to the softer tone in general too. The mood in US futures also isn't helping, with E-minis seen down 0.4% currently.

The Hang Seng is down 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is seeing losses of 2.3% now.

In the currencies space, this is seeing the dollar keep mildly firmer but nothing too significant as trading ranges remain relatively modest for the time being.
