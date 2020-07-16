Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.76% at 22,770.36





The Hang Seng is down 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is seeing losses of 2.3% now.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In the currencies space, this is seeing the dollar keep mildly firmer but nothing too significant as trading ranges remain relatively modest for the time being.

Tokyo reporting a daily record of 280 new virus cases added to the softer tone in general too. The mood in US futures also isn't helping, with E-minis seen down 0.4% currently.