Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.76% at 22,770.36
A down day for Asian stocks
A poor day for Asian equities as profit-taking activity was the reason most alluded to for the drop after the Nikkei also touched a one-month high yesterday, not to mention the slump in Chinese equities as well.
Tokyo reporting a daily record of 280 new virus cases added to the softer tone in general too. The mood in US futures also isn't helping, with E-minis seen down 0.4% currently.
The Hang Seng is down 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is seeing losses of 2.3% now.
In the currencies space, this is seeing the dollar keep mildly firmer but nothing too significant as trading ranges remain relatively modest for the time being.