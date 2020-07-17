Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.32% at 22,696.42

Asian equities keep more mixed towards the end of the week









The Hang Seng is up by 0.2% but the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.5% after a modest advance in the early stages today. Elsewhere, US futures are mildly higher but not really hinting at any firm direction in risk sentiment at the moment.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

As such, major currencies also have little to work with to start European trading with dollar pairs mostly keeping in narrow ranges still. EUR/USD is at 1.1380, stuck within a 16 pips range as we look to get things underway in the session ahead.

The spike in coronavirus cases in Japan isn't quite helping with sentiment among Japanese stocks but the overall mood today is a tough one to read anything from.