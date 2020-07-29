Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.15% at 22,397.11

Asian equities trade more mixed on the session









The mood in Asia is more mixed with the Hang Seng up by 0.3% while Chinese equities are gaining strongly, with the Shanghai Composite up 1.5% on a technical rebound and bargain hunting following a correction last week.







Overall, the risk mood is rather stalled as the focus turns towards the FOMC meeting later. Major currencies are keeping in narrower ranges still, with USD/JPY seen just above 105.00 and AUD/USD seen around 0.7165 - little changed on the day.

Japanese stocks end the day lower, following the softer mood from Wall Street overnight as risk sentiment keeps more cautious ahead of the Fed later today.