Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.82% at 21,710.00





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is keeping higher by 0.2% in a bit of a mixed session for Chinese equities today.





The broader picture paints a more cautious and defensive risk tone in Asian trading this week. For today, US futures are keeping calmer near flat levels but Nasdaq futures are higher after earnings beats from key tech giants overnight.







In the currencies space, the dollar is still among the laggards as we see EUR/USD inch towards 1.1900 and cable looking to keep a break above 1.3100.

On the week, the Nikkei is seen down by over 4%.