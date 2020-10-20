Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.44% at 23,567.04

A mixed but more subdued session for Asian equities today





Japanese stocks are closing lower after a bright start to the week, following the softer mood in US equities yesterday. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.2% going into the closing stages.





US futures are keeping slight gains to start the session but European stocks look poised to open lower, playing catch-up to the heavier declines in Wall Street overnight.





All eyes will be on stimulus talks once again, as hopefully we will be able to put an end to the whole "will they, won't they" debate - even though everyone knows damn well that a pre-election deal isn't going to happen whatsoever.