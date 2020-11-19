Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.36% at 25,634.34

Asian equities mostly a little softer on the day





The Nikkei is closing lower but off the lows seen earlier today as Asia follows the more dour mood from Wall Street yesterday for the most part.





For Japanese stocks, it has still been a stellar month so far with the Nikkei trading to its highest levels since 1991 so the slight pullback yesterday and today isn't too hurtful.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.3% as mainland Chinese equities are faring better upon hearing about more measures by local authorities to support domestic consumption earlier here





US futures remain more guarded ahead of European trading with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.1%, little changed on the day so far.





Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are a little lower by 1.6 bps to 0.854%. The overall mood is keeping major currencies little changed for the most part to start the session.