Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.42% at 25,527.37

Asian equities more mixed towards the closing stages





The mood earlier in the day was more defensive but Asian equities are off the lows now as we move towards the closing stages. The Nikkei is ending lower but it has been a modest week overall, gaining by 0.6% upon trading to levels last seen since 1991.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.4% with US futures also moving slightly off earlier lows ahead of European trading.









In the currencies space, the dollar is finding itself on the back foot again since overnight trading as we start to see the key technical levels from earlier in the week come back into focus with EUR/USD near 1.1900 and GBP/USD aiming towards 1.3300.