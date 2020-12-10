Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.23% at 26,756.24
Asian equities mostly lower on the day
That said, equities in the region are closing closer to the highs and recovering off earlier lows after following the more sour overnight sentiment from Wall Street.
The Hang Seng is down by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.1% going into the closing stages. S&P 500 futures are keeping more flat but Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% as sentiment in big tech remains weak since trading yesterday.
That is leading to a more tepid mood ahead of European trading, with 10-year Treasury yields also down 1.6 bps to 0.92%.
In the currencies space, the dollar is more mixed as it pares some of its pullback against the euro, aussie and kiwi but is keeping higher against the yen and pound.