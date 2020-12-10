Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.23% at 26,756.24

Asian equities mostly lower on the day









The Hang Seng is down by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.1% going into the closing stages. S&P 500 futures are keeping more flat but Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% as sentiment in big tech remains weak since trading yesterday.





That is leading to a more tepid mood ahead of European trading, with 10-year Treasury yields also down 1.6 bps to 0.92%.





In the currencies space, the dollar is more mixed as it pares some of its pullback against the euro, aussie and kiwi but is keeping higher against the yen and pound.



