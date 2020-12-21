Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.18% at 26,714.42

The Nikkei continues to consolidate after the November move





Japanese stocks are ending the day slightly softer, but off earlier lows with mainland Chinese stocks being the standout performer in Asia today.





The Hang Seng is seen down 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.7% on the day.





The risk mood in the equities space is more measured, with US futures also pointing to little change for the time being even as US lawmakers on the verge of sealing fresh stimulus, though less than expected - only $900 billion.





The negative virus situation is driving some haven demand with the dollar keeping firmer across the board alongside Treasuries, while gold and silver are among the notable gainers as we look towards European trading this morning.