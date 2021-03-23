Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.61% at 28,995.92

A softer tone in Asia as US gains overnight fail to translate





Asian equities are mostly lower with Chinese stocks once again slumping, failing to build on the rebound yesterday following the recovery after the Turkey jitters.





The Hang Seng is down 1.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.1%. With US futures also keeping on the defensive, this is setting up more of a cautious and slightly risk-off tone ahead of European morning trade.





The dollar and yen are holding slight gains, with the antipodeans hammered lower with the kiwi falling further as the technical picture in NZD/USD sours in trading today.





NZD/USD is down to session lows around 0.7080 now as AUD/USD also drops to fresh lows in nearly two weeks below 0.7700.