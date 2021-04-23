Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.57% at 29,020.63

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A mixed tone in Asia today

The Topix also closes lower by 0.4% with both indices staving off a test of its 100-day moving average this week, helped by BOJ ETF purchases on Wednesday.

On the week itself, the Nikkei is seen down by a little over 2%. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.7% today while the Shanghai Composite is seen down 0.1%.

Mainland Chinese stocks are the standout performers on the week though, aided by Chinese authorities comforting investors that Huarong will not collapse.

US futures are keeping a little higher, with the dollar slightly lower across the board for now though the ranges among major currencies are still rather narrow.

