Nikkei 225 closes near flat levels at 19,345.77

The market mood remains more tepid and mixed today















ForexLive

Meanwhile, US futures are up by 0.3% currently but all eyes are on the key risk events later today with the OPEC+ meeting still to come, with the Eurogroup meeting, US initial jobless claims, and Fed chair Powell all on the agenda as well. There are some worries about the virus outbreak in Japan and that is perhaps putting pressure on the domestic situation as we look towards the latter stages of the week.

In the currencies space, the mood is more tepid but the dollar is keeping a little higher as USD/JPY sits just under 109.00 but trapped in a narrow range.





Asian equities are mostly higher with the Hang Seng up by 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite up by 0.4%, but the Nikkei bucked the trend despite gains in Wall St yesterday.