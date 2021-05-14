Nikkei 225 closes up by 2.32% at 28,084.47

Asian equities buoyed by the rebound in Wall St yesterday

The Topix also closes up by 1.9% at 1,883.42 but it has been a rough week for Japanese indices, falling by a little over 4% with little help from the BOJ in terms of stepping in with ETF purchases this week - apart from Kuroda's remarks here

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.9% and the Shanghai Composite is up 1.6% as US futures are also keeping with the overnight bounce for the most part.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.4%.



