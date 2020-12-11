Nikkei 225 edges moderately higher after the open

USD/JPY slides

The Nikkei 225 is flat after opening down 0.1%.







It's looking like a flat week but given that we rebounded quickly from the Monday selling and that there's been an incredible rally since November, it's all still very promising.





Here's the weekly chart, with a seemingly random line that I haven't deleted:





The more-notable move at the moment is the decline in USD/JPY and other yen crosses to go along with the Tokyo open. That smells like repatriation flows.





