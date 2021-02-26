Nikkei 225 falls by 4% on the day to end February trading

The Nikkei closes down 4% to its lowest levels since 8 February





That said, on the month itself, the Nikkei still posted a gain of 4.7% despite a rough final week. Asian equities are slammed across the board, feeding off the negative mood from Wall Street overnight and as the jitters continue today.





The Hang Seng is down 2.8% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.6%.





For some context, the daily drop in the Nikkei today is the biggest since April last year.





Elsewhere, US futures are looking rather poor as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 1.0%, Dow futures down 0.6%, and Russell 2000 futures down 1.7%.