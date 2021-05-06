Nikkei 225 returns from the extended break to close 1.8% higher today

An upbeat return for Japanese stocks after the long break

The Nikkei closes up 1.8% at 29,331.37 while the Topix closes up 1.5% at 1,927.40 as Japanese stocks are more buoyed after returning from the Golden Week holiday.





The higher close owes to a catch-up to equities sentiment this week and also sees the Nikkei and Topix steer clear of any test of their respective 100-day moving averages.





Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is seen up 0.6% while Chinese equities are also holding a slight advance with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2% currently.







