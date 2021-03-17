Nikkei closes flat on the day at 29,914.33

Subdued trading in Asia ahead of the Fed





Japanese stocks kept in a narrow range with the Nikkei closing pretty much flat (-0.02%) on the day as investors wait on the upcoming FOMC meeting.





The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down 0.2%, keeping little changed overall as there isn't much appetite in the market ahead of European trading.





Treasuries are little changed and US futures are also pretty much flat now, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures close to unchanged levels.





If anything else, expect a similarly subdued and disinterested tone in Europe.