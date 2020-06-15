Nikkei closes lower by 3.47% at 21,530.95

The Nikkei falls back below its 200-day moving average

Equities are feeling a painful pinch as we begin European morning trade with coronavirus jitters coming back to haunt markets in general to start the new week.





US futures are down by ~3% and that is weighing heavily on risk sentiment across the board, with Asian equities suffering heavily in the closing stages as well.





The Hang Seng is down by 2.1% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.9% now.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are holding firmer as such with Treasury yields being weighed lower also helping the yen to stay underpinned.





AUD/USD is down by over 1% on the day with AUD/JPY similarly lower - now at 72.70 - and starting to move towards its 200-day moving average @ 72.25.



