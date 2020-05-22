Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.80% at 20,388.16

A rough end to the week for Asian equities as Hong Kong issues weigh









The Hang Seng is down by around 4.9% currently, after having been down by over 5.6% earlier, with the Shanghai Composite seen down by 1.7%.









US futures are also keeping softer by around 0.8% as we look towards European trading and that is helping to keep the dollar and yen underpinned at the moment.

The broader market in general is more risk-off as China looks to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, stirring more uncertainty and also potential reaction from the US and that general undertone is weighing on the risk mood today.