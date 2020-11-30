Nikkei 225 closes lower on the day but sees its best month in decades
The Nikkei wraps up November with over 15% gains, its best monthly performance since January 1994
That puts into perspective the slight drop today (-0.79%) with Japanese stocks capitalising on the rally in the equities space this month, following Biden's presidential victory and more optimistic vaccine developments in recent weeks.
Asian equities are mostly lower on the day, with the Hang Seng down by 1.1% although the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.4% but nearer to its lows for the day currently.
The risk mood is a little more on the defensive side ahead of European morning trade with S&P 500 futures seen down by 0.6% ahead of the month-end.
That is helping to keep the yen and franc a little firmer as we look to start the session with headlines and flows set to dominate proceedings to begin the new week.