Nikkei 225 closes lower on the day but sees its best month in decades

The Nikkei wraps up November with over 15% gains, its best monthly performance since January 1994









Asian equities are mostly lower on the day, with the Hang Seng down by 1.1% although the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.4% but nearer to its lows for the day currently.





The risk mood is a little more on the defensive side ahead of European morning trade with S&P 500 futures seen down by 0.6% ahead of the month-end.







That is helping to keep the yen and franc a little firmer as we look to start the session with headlines and flows set to dominate proceedings to begin the new week.

That puts into perspective the slight drop today (-0.79%) with Japanese stocks capitalising on the rally in the equities space this month, following Biden's presidential victory and more optimistic vaccine developments in recent weeks.