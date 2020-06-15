Nikkei extends fall to over 2% as risk mood sours further

Asian equities are extending losses on the session

Japanese stocks aren't seeing much reprieve after the lunch break as the Nikkei now falls to its lows for the day, down by 2.4%. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is pushing losses of over 1% now with US futures nearing a 2% decline going into European morning trade.





This is a sort of continuation from the rout on Thursday last week - with Friday trading also threatened to sour a little - and the recent coronavirus headlines stoking fears of a secondary virus outbreak certainly isn't helping with risk sentiment at the moment.





In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are now down by close to 5 bps at 0.654% and that in turn is keeping the yen underpinned. USD/JPY is now down to session lows, closing in on a test of the 107.00 handle.



