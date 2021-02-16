Nikkei extends gains to 2% in the final hour of trading

The euphoria continues in the equities space





The party carries on in the stock market, with S&P 500 futures also at record highs at around 3,958 - up by 0.7% as we look towards European morning trade.





The focus on the reflation narrative isn't hurting equities much this time around as the market keeps in a more exuberant mood all things considered.





That said, for Japanese stocks, the BOJ is the biggest driver of the breakout.





The Nikkei managed to hit 30,000 in trading yesterday for the first time since August 1990 and there's little in the way of a push higher towards the May to July 1990 highs just above 33,000 - at least from a technical perspective.



