Nikkei extends losses on the day, down by over 3%

A rough start to the new month for Japanese stocks

The Nikkei is picking up from where it left off in Q1, as it falls by over 3% on the day now with one-way traffic being observed after the lunch break.





Worries continue to hang over the virus outbreak in Japan - and also globally - as well as the ongoing economic fallout that looks set to persist for many more weeks to come.





The earlier Tankan survey also isn't really helping with sentiment, with business sentiment among large manufacturers falling into negative territory for the first time in 7 years.



