Nikkei: Japan to expand state of Emergency due to Covid spread

The Nikkei is reporting that Japan is set to expand the state of emergency on Friday. The measures will extend to to Saitama, Chiba Kanagawa and Osaka in a bid to block the spreading coronavirus.

According to the report, the emergency measures will expand if health experts agree to the proposal. If approved, Prime Minister Suga will likely announce the decision at a Friday news conference.

The move comes as the Olympic games in it's capital city progresses. New COVID-19 cases topped 10,000 for the first time on Thursday, with 3,865 in Tokyo alone.

Today, US pole vaulter Sam Kendrick tested positive and was forced out of the competition. Kendrick was the favorite for gold. A total of 24 people accredited for the Tokyo Games tested positive for Covid on Thursday, bringing the total number of accreditation holders infected to 193.