Nikkei nears 5% gains as risk-on tilt continues ahead of European trading

The worries from yesterday seem like a distant memory now

The Nikkei is trading at the highs for the day, nearing 5% gains, as we also see the Hang Seng post 3% gains with the Shanghai Composite up by a little over 1%.





The turnaround in the risk mood overnight is continuing into trading today, with US futures also holding higher going into European morning trade.





S&P 500 futures are up by 1.5% with Dow futures trading 2.0% higher at the moment.





This is all putting pressure on the likes of the yen and dollar, with technical levels also starting to shape up poorly for the greenback since trading yesterday.





AUD/USD is up by 0.6% to 0.6960 with buyers now taking aim at the 0.7000 handle once again, upon breaking back above its key hourly moving averages @ 0.6903-32.



