Nikkei opens lower with covid cases hitting record high

Nikkei 225 opens down 0.6%

Forget the Nikkei 225 chart, here's the one that matters in Japan.





Some tough decisions are coming.





Around 36% of the population is vaccinated but 80% of the elderly are double vaccinated. Japan is hoping to have shots for all those who wish to have them by October or November. Unfortunately, it looks like many of them will be getting the virus before then.





USD/JPY hasn't reacted to GDP or the latest rise in cases. It's down 4 pips to 109.53 today.

