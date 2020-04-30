Nikkei up by nearly 3% on the session, risk keeps firm

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japanese stocks are having a good day

Nikkei
Asian equities are faring better so far on the session, with the Nikkei now seeing gains of about 3% after the lunch break. Meanwhile, US futures are also keeping higher with gains of around 0.6% seen currently. European futures are also up by roughly 1%.

The equities rally is continuing after a solid performance yesterday, where the S&P 500 barely took out its 61.8 retracement level and moving closer to the key daily moving averages:

SPX

