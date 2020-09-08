Nine drugmakers promise to not seek approval for experimental Covid-19 vaccines until shown to be safe
This was mooted last week in response to the political pressure being applied to the US FDA to approve drugs ahead of the election to boost electoral chances:
The Wall Street Journal report now the firms have agreed to the measure - not to seek regulatory approval until a vaccine is shown to safely work effectively.
The pledge was signed by the heads of
- AstraZeneca
- GlaxoSmithKline GSK
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck
- Moderna
- Novavax
- Sanofi
- BioNTech
- Pfizer
- "We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which Covid-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved"