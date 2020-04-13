Nine US states begin to plan for reopening economy

Two separate geographic regions in the US have begun co-ordination of plans for the reopening schools and businesses.

One group on the east coast, the other on the west:

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island



California, Washington state and Oregon



These 9 states account for around 30% of the US population.

The plans are in the very early stages.





California Governor Gavin Newsom:

"We will be driven by facts, we will be driven by evidence, we will be driven by science, we will be driven by our public health advisors, we will be driven by the public spirit that defines the best of us at this important moment"



There is tentative evidence that the peak is near for the US. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spoke on NBC

"We are nearing the peak right now"

"You'll know when you're at the peak when the next day is actually less than the day before."

Meanwhile, US President Trump is also making plans for reopening, he has set up an advisory group that unfortunately does not include any public health professionals.













