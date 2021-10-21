Nissan Motor will slash planned global production for October & November by 30%

Nikkei with the report on the impact of the semiconductor chip shortage on Japanese automaker Nissan.

Nissan stopped operations at a U.S. plant for two weeks in August due to stalled semiconductor output in Malaysia. On the other hand, September vehicle output exceeded forecasts (conservative forecasts though)

Nikkei notes also:
  • Honda Motor expects to cut production by 10% at each of its three Japanese vehicle assembly plants in early November.
  • Toyota Motor's to reduce global output by 15% in November




