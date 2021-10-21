Nissan Motor will slash planned global production for October & November by 30%

Nikkei with the report on the impact of the semiconductor chip shortage on Japanese automaker Nissan.

Nissan stopped operations at a U.S. plant for two weeks in August due to stalled semiconductor output in Malaysia. On the other hand, September vehicle output exceeded forecasts (conservative forecasts though)





Honda Motor expects to cut production by 10% at each of its three Japanese vehicle assembly plants in early November.

Toyota Motor's to reduce global output by 15% in November











