Nissan Motor will slash planned global production for October & November by 30%
Nikkei with the report on the impact of the semiconductor chip shortage on Japanese automaker Nissan.
Nissan stopped operations at a U.S. plant for two weeks in August due to stalled semiconductor output in Malaysia. On the other hand, September vehicle output exceeded forecasts (conservative forecasts though)
Nikkei notes also:
- Honda Motor expects to cut production by 10% at each of its three Japanese vehicle assembly plants in early November.
- Toyota Motor's to reduce global output by 15% in November