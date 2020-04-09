Nissan reportedly seeks ¥500 billion credit line from banks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not exactly a headline you'd like to see during this time

Automakers are certainly among those struggling a lot in the wake of the virus outbreak crisis, but when you see big firms start to get squeezed and are in need of quick funds then what more when you think about the smaller businesses across the globe.
ForexLive

