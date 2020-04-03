Nissan to close its factory in Vietnam for 15 days
The closure will take place from 5 April onwards
Vietnam had earlier this week declared the coronavirus as a nationwide pandemic, also ordering nationwide social distancing - requiring people to stay at home and avoid gatherings of more than people starting from Wednesday, 1 April.
This is starting to take a toll on businesses in the country with Samsung Vietnam also reportedly saying that they may cut exports by $6 billion, according to VnExpress.