NJ virus transmission rate rises to highest level in 10 weeks

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The tri-state area has avoided the hotspot trend

The NJ transmission rate has moved to 1.03 which is the highest in 10 weeks.   

Gov. Murphy warns that "This is a warning sign".   The rise in the transmission rate is showing cases are spreading.  

The NY tri-state area has been relatively contained and not off the hotspot list.  If that area should see a pick up, it would certainly cause more concern for the Covid curve. 

