NJ virus transmission rate rises to highest level in 10 weeks
The tri-state area has avoided the hotspot trend
The NJ transmission rate has moved to 1.03 which is the highest in 10 weeks.
Gov. Murphy warns that "This is a warning sign". The rise in the transmission rate is showing cases are spreading.
The NY tri-state area has been relatively contained and not off the hotspot list. If that area should see a pick up, it would certainly cause more concern for the Covid curve.
