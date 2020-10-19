No basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach from EU
- There is no basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach a from the EU.
- UK has noted the EU's proposal to generally intensify talks
- Talks with Barnier were constructive
- Movement needs to come from the EU side as well as the UK
- The 2 teams agreed to remain in close touch
although they characterize talks with Barnier as being "constructive", they also say there is "no basis to resume" trade talks.
