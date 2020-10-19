No basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach from EU

UK Johnson spokesman speaking

According to a UK Johnson spokesperson:
  • There is no basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach a from the EU.
  • UK has noted the EU's proposal to generally intensify talks
  • Talks with Barnier were constructive
  • Movement needs to come from the EU side as well as the UK
  • The 2 teams agreed to remain in close touch
although they characterize talks with Barnier as being "constructive", they also say there is "no basis to resume" trade talks.

The GBPUSD continues to chop up and down with the 200 hour moving average below at 1.29653 holding support. The high for the day reached 1.30238. The current price trades at 1.29893 between those extremes.
