“No deal” Brexit relief for pound to prove short-lived - MUFG

MUFG Research discusses GBP outlook in light of the latest Brexit developments.

"The pound's latest gains are driven by relief that parliament is on course to pass legislation that will legally force the government to request an extension to the Article 50 period beyond the end of October. It will potentially delay a No Deal Brexit shock until the end of January although that depends crucially on the EU who will have the decisive say over any further extension," MUFG notes.

"The tough line Brexit approach though appears to be supporting the Tories popularity in the latest opinion polls, and keeps the UK on track for a No Deal Brexit even if it is delayed by a few months. In these circumstances, we continue to believe that upside potential for the pound remains limited in the nearterm," MUFG adds.

