No economic data today, just coronavirus news

It's the 4th of July holiday

US markets are closed today for the independence day holiday but S&P 500 mini futures are trading. They're about 3 points below fair value and there isn't much of a signal there.

Canadian markets are open today for regular trading but there's nothing on the calendar.

What we will get is a steady stream of coronavirus news. Yesterday Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide order requiring face masks in public places. I believe masks can turn the tide in the US and that's slowly happening but a push from the President would go a long ways.

These states now require the use of masks and face coverings while in public:

California
Connecticut
Delaware
DC
Hawaii
Illinois
Kansas
Kentucky
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Texas


