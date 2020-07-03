No economic data today, just coronavirus news

It's the 4th of July holiday





US markets are closed today for the independence day holiday but S&P 500 mini futures are trading. They're about 3 points below fair value and there isn't much of a signal there.





Canadian markets are open today for regular trading but there's nothing on the calendar.





What we will get is a steady stream of coronavirus news. Yesterday Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide order requiring face masks in public places. I believe masks can turn the tide in the US and that's slowly happening but a push from the President would go a long ways.





These states now require the use of masks and face coverings while in public:



California

Connecticut

Delaware

DC

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas









