No EU Brexit meetings planned over the summer, will wait and see on Boris - report

EU diplomats cited by the BBC

The BBC's Katya Adler reports that no meetings in Brussels are likely over the summer, citing EU diplomats. They want to see the makeup and plan from Boris Johnson first because until now they've only heard 'slogans'.





The EU has repeatedly said the withdrawal deal won't be renegotiated but Adler hints there is some wiggle room.





"Amendments will only be forthcoming if EU leaders deem them workable, if Dublin is on board and if Brussels is convinced the new prime minister commands a majority in parliament to get the Brexit deal through once and for all," she reports.





She said some of the EU sees Johnson as 'Varoufakis the sequel' with lots of meetings that ultimately go nowhere. Others see him as the only one who can get a compromise through parliament.

