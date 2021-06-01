No fireworks from OPEC+ today?
Word on the street is that nothing major is to be expected
From oil journalist, Reza Zandi:
According to an informed source: "It is highly improbable that anything significant would happen at today's #OPEC+ meeting." Well, who knows? But, never underestimate OPEC's surprises. #OOTT @OPECSecretariatI reckon this is pretty much the baseline expectation going into the meeting.
The only thing to watch out for may be whether OPEC+ members would see fit to lay out plans for the coming months but I doubt they'd look too far ahead.
Oil is still looking perky and up over 2.7% to $68.10 currently.