No fireworks from OPEC+ today?

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Word on the street is that nothing major is to be expected

From oil journalist, Reza Zandi:

According to an informed source: "It is highly improbable that anything significant would happen at today's #OPEC+ meeting." Well, who knows? But, never underestimate OPEC's surprises. #OOTT @OPECSecretariat
I reckon this is pretty much the baseline expectation going into the meeting.

The only thing to watch out for may be whether OPEC+ members would see fit to lay out plans for the coming months but I doubt they'd look too far ahead.

Oil is still looking perky and up over 2.7% to $68.10 currently.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose