No further news (nor rumours) from the UK about hospitalised PM Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to hospital Sunday evening in the UK.

ICYMNI, here is as it happened:



At the White House Briefing (still going), US President Trump said he had not spoken with Johnson, but did speak with the British Ambassador. Trump does not add anything further.





Its going on to 1am in London so I suspect the next update on Johnson's condition will come as the new day dawns in the UK. At his age and health condition he would be edging towards the higher risk category of cases. He will get the best of care available. We all hope BoJo makes a full and very speedy recovery.











