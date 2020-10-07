No let-up at US grocery stores as Costco sales rise 15.5% y/y

Costco shares closed at a record today

US wholesale giant Costco continues to benefit from pandemic buying and its cult-like following as same-store sales rose 15.5% y/y compared to 12.1% expected.





Shares are up 11% from the February peak and ticked slightly higher in the after-hours market on the news.





The numbers may not be quite as strong as they appear because sales benefited from a seasonal shift in US labor day and the Moon festival in Asia.





Given that Costco caters to middle and upper-middle incomes, it's not a big surprise that they're doing well.

