No quit in oil today as it hits the highs of the day into settlement
WTI crude near the highs of the week
The overall risk trade is middling and the dollar is strong but that hasn't stopped oil; neither has a mixed OPEC technical meeting, where the general message was that they're not eager to extend cuts.
None of that has mattered for crude, which is up 82-cents to $38.80 per barrel. It fell as low as $37.11 today but climbed into settlement. Expiry is coming but it was the same thing in the August contract, up $0.92 to $39.04.
Any way you slice it, today was an impressive day for crude.