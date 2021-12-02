No recommendations from the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC)
This according to sources by EnergyIntel
There are no recommendations from the joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting (JMMC) according to an EnergyIntel report (citing sources).
The expectations are up in the air and range from:
- Keeping existing oil production plans in place (+400K BPD increase per month)
- Lowering the oil production plan (say 200K increase per month)
- Go back to no production increases for now at least as omicron works its way out
The full talks will now get set to begin.
The price of crude oil is trading around $65.80